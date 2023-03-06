Kepos Capital LP Cuts Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Kepos Capital LP cut its stake in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNTK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 40,950 shares during the last quarter. 12.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MNTK stock opened at $10.04 on Monday. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

