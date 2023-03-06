Kepos Capital LP Has $312,000 Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Kepos Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,063 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Edison International were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Edison International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,214,000 after purchasing an additional 814,769 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Edison International by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,822,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,444,000 after purchasing an additional 511,305 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Edison International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,722,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,636,000 after purchasing an additional 413,987 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edison International from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

NYSE EIX opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.58. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

