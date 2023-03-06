Kepos Capital LP Has $66,000 Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,750,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1,217.8% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,787 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 829.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,233 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter worth $142,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 34.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,370,000 after purchasing an additional 699,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Stock Down 0.3 %

PG&E stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.76.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

