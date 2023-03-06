Kepos Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 879.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Cipher Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of Cipher Mining stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average is $1.19.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

