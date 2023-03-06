Kepos Capital LP Sells 3,915 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 171.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.74.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $5.90 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

