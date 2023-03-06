Kepos Capital LP Trims Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,905 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Water Products by 580.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 12,719 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter worth about $2,116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.7 %

MWA stock opened at $14.09 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.64 and a 200 day moving average of $11.67.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.