KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,680,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the January 31st total of 20,580,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,781,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,712,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $24.71.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 60,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 88,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

