Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 330 ($3.98) target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 240 ($2.90). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

KGF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Kingfisher from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($1.99) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.53) target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 274.17 ($3.31).

KGF traded up GBX 2.94 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 288.04 ($3.48). The company had a trading volume of 5,428,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,233,873. The firm has a market cap of £5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 872.85, a PEG ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.03. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of GBX 198.60 ($2.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 298.40 ($3.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 244.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

