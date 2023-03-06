KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Essent Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Essent Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of ESNT opened at $44.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $34.27 and a one year high of $45.01.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.22). Essent Group had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 83.07%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Essent Group’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESNT. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,746.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $108,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,746.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 247,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,128,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

