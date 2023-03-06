Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.13 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 11,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 5,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Koç Holding A.S. Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

About Koç Holding A.S.

(Get Rating)

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment focuses on refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas, and other industries. The Automotive segment covers the passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors, and defense sectors.

