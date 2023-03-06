Komodo Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $34.50 million and $428,169.34 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00170463 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00069813 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00048562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Buying and Selling Komodo

