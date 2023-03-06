Konnect One Day Volume Hits $20,894.21 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Konnect has a total market cap of $835.59 million and $20,894.21 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Konnect has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Konnect Token Profile

Konnect was first traded on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

