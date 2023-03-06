Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 3,434 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. DMG Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $74.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.39 and its 200 day moving average is $65.19. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $78.98.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

