Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.11% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $467,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 15.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $6.83 on Monday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $4.23 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

