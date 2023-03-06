Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $291,000 Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CPRX opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $22.11.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

