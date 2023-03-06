Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $311,000 Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $325,878,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,981,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,008,000 after acquiring an additional 200,359 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,185,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,866,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day moving average of $39.98. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim raised FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

