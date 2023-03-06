Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New Investment in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRBK. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NASDAQ GRBK opened at $33.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

