Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 44,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flat Footed LLC increased its position in Grifols by 497.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,497,000 after buying an additional 4,662,971 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Grifols by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Grifols by 919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,383,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 2,149,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Grifols by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after buying an additional 1,675,639 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Grifols by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 6,386,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after buying an additional 1,588,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Grifols from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Down 3.4 %

About Grifols

Shares of GRFS opened at $8.26 on Monday. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.06.

(Get Rating)

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.