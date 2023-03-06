Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XCEM. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000.

XCEM opened at $26.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.00. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

