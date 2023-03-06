Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 2.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.0% during the third quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Lam Research by 35.9% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Lam Research by 235.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 4.1% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $491.65 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $574.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.