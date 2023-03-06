Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in ONE Gas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.86 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $818.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGS. Bank of America downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Insider Activity at ONE Gas

In related news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONE Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also

