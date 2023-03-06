Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 282 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 64.5% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 65.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $51,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Price Performance

CLX opened at $155.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.15. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

About Clorox

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

