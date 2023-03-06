Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 970 Shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,706 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,802,000.

Shares of KGRN opened at $28.91 on Monday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $29.42.

