Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 82.8% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE EMR opened at $86.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.89.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.