Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Buys 17 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,404,000 after purchasing an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 201,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,944,000 after buying an additional 51,360 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,669,000 after acquiring an additional 51,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,342.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,394,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wedbush raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,080.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,986.00 to $2,084.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,510.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,536.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,544.98. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $1,754.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

