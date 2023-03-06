Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Argus upped their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXP opened at $179.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $194.35. The company has a market capitalization of $133.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

