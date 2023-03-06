Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,885,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

HMC opened at $26.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

