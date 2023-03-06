Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of REZ opened at $73.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.44. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.03 and a 52 week high of $100.05.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.