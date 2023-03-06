Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 125,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 432.2% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after acquiring an additional 299,429 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,474,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,628,000 after acquiring an additional 215,818 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $1,874,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 0.5% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 238,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRO opened at $26.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.38. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $19.42 and a 52 week high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

