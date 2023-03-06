Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,122,174 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $829,935,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,004,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $637,253,000 after purchasing an additional 63,907 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,546,624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,612,000 after purchasing an additional 313,621 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,224,697 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $40,640.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Applied Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $119.45 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $142.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.66 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. The stock has a market cap of $100.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.