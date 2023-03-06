Laqira Protocol Price Hits $0.0081 on Top Exchanges (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded down 13.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $24.40 million and $353,498.63 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

