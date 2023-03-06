Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Short Interest Down 10.1% in February

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,590,000 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 17,340,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,537,902 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,381,358,000 after buying an additional 519,620 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,393,752 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,605,238,000 after buying an additional 1,539,069 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,898,679 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $540,242,000 after buying an additional 394,616 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 9,145,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $439,607,000 after purchasing an additional 742,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 36.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,428,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $278,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,755 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.94. 5,264,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,238,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $45.67. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Argus upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. CICC Research started coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

