Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the January 31st total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 834,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LDOS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $170,522.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total value of $675,838.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Leidos

Leidos Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Leidos stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,930. Leidos has a 12 month low of $87.24 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Stories

