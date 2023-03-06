LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Update

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 662,900 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 764,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 238,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

LG Display Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LPL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.99. The company had a trading volume of 111,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30. LG Display has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Get LG Display alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LG Display

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after buying an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 494,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 215,950 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 267,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.