Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LICY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Li-Cycle from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li-Cycle from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Li-Cycle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Li-Cycle Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of LICY opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Li-Cycle has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $9.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle ( NYSE:LICY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Li-Cycle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 557,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Li-Cycle by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 43,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Li-Cycle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.