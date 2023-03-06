Lido Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 326,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,514,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $255.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.81. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,347.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

