Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $485,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PSK opened at $35.41 on Monday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $32.02 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.74.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

