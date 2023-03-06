Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 2,508 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB opened at $36.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $48.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FITB. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

