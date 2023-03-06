Lido Advisors LLC Sells 861 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $172.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.73. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

