LINK Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $266.43 Million (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. During the last week, LINK has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. One LINK coin can now be bought for approximately $39.56 or 0.00176173 BTC on major exchanges. LINK has a market cap of $266.43 million and $716,791.27 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00423376 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,419.25 or 0.28617446 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

About LINK

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LINK is blockchain.line.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users.

LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

Buying and Selling LINK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

