Litecoin Cash Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $49.17 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 778,130,012 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

