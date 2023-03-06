Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $44,000 Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cincinnati Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 1,563,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,218,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Baxter International by 140.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,431,000 after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in Baxter International by 56.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 497,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after buying an additional 179,001 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter valued at $11,373,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Baxter International by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after buying an additional 158,284 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.48. Baxter International Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $86.15.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James cut Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.