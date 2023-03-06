LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $26,073,000.00 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, March 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $22,854,290.58.

On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49.

On Friday, February 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $18,800,648.96.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16.

On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60.

On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.36.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

