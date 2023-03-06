LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $26,073,000.00 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $26,073,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,102,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,893,392.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 425,000 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $24,577,750.00.
- On Wednesday, February 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 396,363 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $22,854,290.58.
- On Monday, February 13th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49.
- On Friday, February 10th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 335,008 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $18,800,648.96.
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $20,797,178.16.
- On Monday, February 6th, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 502,529 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $28,342,635.60.
- On Friday, February 3rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88.
- On Wednesday, February 1st, Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of LKQ stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44.
LKQ Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of LKQ traded down $0.79 on Monday, hitting $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,040,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.36.
LKQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKQ. Raymond James lifted their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
Institutional Trading of LKQ
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.7% in the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in LKQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 3.3% during the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 6,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About LKQ
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
