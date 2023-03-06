Logan Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 109.2% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 117,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 29,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 79,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

