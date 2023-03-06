Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,252 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 21.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Trex in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 23.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Trex from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Trex Price Performance

Trex stock opened at $52.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.75. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.