Logan Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPB. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.17.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Spectrum Brands stock opened at $65.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.20. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.93 and a 12 month high of $93.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.41.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.