Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 263 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Logan Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 80.2% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 60.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aptiv Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.76.

APTV stock opened at $119.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.04. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

Featured Stories

