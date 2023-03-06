Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 30,928 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.31% of Repligen worth $31,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Repligen by 88.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen by 507.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.86.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $188.00 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $137.21 and a 12-month high of $262.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.01.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

