Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Cuts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC cut its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,125 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $30,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth $641,000. SSI Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 61.5% during the third quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 77.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $3,362,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $5,161,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 3.0 %

ROLLP stock opened at $107.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.15. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.01 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

