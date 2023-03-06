Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $38.08 Million Stock Holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 349,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,953 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $38,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICFI. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 394,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in ICF International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 173,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ICF International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICF International by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ICF International by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StockNews.com raised shares of ICF International from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of ICFI opened at $112.33 on Monday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $121.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $475.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.27 million. ICF International had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure, Health, Education, and Social Programs, Safety and Security, and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

